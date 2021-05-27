Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type of detector, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global CBCT Dental Imaging market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Carestream Health
- Dentsply Sirona
- FONA Dental S.R.O.
- Gendex
- Imaging Sciences International, LLC
- J. Morita MFG.CORP.
- KaVo Dental GmbH
- NewTom
- Planmeca OY
- Prexion
- Sinclair Dental/Dentaire
- SOREDEX
- Vatech Co. Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type Of Detector:
- Flat Panel Detectors
- Image Intensifier
By Applications:
- Dental Implants
- Endodontic
- Orthodontics
- Others
By End-User:
- Hospitals & Dental clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 CBCT Dental Imaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Analysis By Type Of Detector
Chapter 6 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 CBCT Dental Imaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of CBCT Dental Imaging Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of CBCT Dental Imaging Industry
