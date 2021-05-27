Global mHealth Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global mHealth market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T
- AirStrip Technologies
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Google Inc.
- Orange
- Qualcomm Inc.
- SoftServe
- mQure
- Samsung Electronics
- Telefonica
- Vodafone Group
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Services:
- Monitoring Services
- Independent Aging Solutions
- Chronic Disease Management
- Post Acute Care Services
- Diagnosis Services
- Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services
- Others
By Participants:
- Mobile Operators
- Device Vendors
- Content Players
- Healthcare Providers
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global mHealth Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 mHealth Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 mHealth Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 mHealth Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 mHealth Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 6 mHealth Market Analysis By Participants
Chapter 7 mHealth Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of mHealth Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of mHealth Industry
