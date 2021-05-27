Global mHealth Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on services and participants. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global mHealth market with company profiles of key players such as:

Apple Inc.

AT&T

AirStrip Technologies

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Google Inc.

Orange

Qualcomm Inc.

SoftServe

mQure

Samsung Electronics

Telefonica

Vodafone Group

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Services:

Monitoring Services Independent Aging Solutions Chronic Disease Management Post Acute Care Services

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

Others

By Participants:

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Content Players

Healthcare Providers

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global mHealth Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 mHealth Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 mHealth Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 mHealth Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 mHealth Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 6 mHealth Market Analysis By Participants

Chapter 7 mHealth Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of mHealth Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of mHealth Industry

