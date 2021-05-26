Global Genotyping Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Genotyping market with company profiles of key players such as:

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Fludigm Corporation

GE Healthcare GmbH

Genewiz, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Roche Diagnostics

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Genotyping Instruments

Genotyping Reagents And Kits

Genotyping Services

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

Microarray

Others

By Applications:

Diagnostics

Drug discovery and development

Personalized medicine

Academic research

Agriculture

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Genotyping Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Genotyping Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Genotyping Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Genotyping Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Genotyping Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Genotyping Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Genotyping Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Genotyping Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Genotyping Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Genotyping Industry

