Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:
- By Application – Automotive
- By Geography – Asia-Pacific
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Firestone Building Products Company, LLC
- Johns Manville, Inc.
- Kumho Polychem Co., Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- Lion Elastomers, LLC
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Petrochina Co., Ltd.
- SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Versalis S.p.A.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Application:
- Construction
- Electrical
- Plastics
- Automotive
- Lubricant Additive
- Other
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry
