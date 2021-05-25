Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Application – Automotive

By Geography – Asia-Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market with company profiles of key players such as:

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Johns Manville, Inc.

Kumho Polychem Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Lion Elastomers, LLC

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Petrochina Co., Ltd.

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Versalis S.p.A.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Application:

Construction

Electrical

Plastics

Automotive

Lubricant Additive

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry

