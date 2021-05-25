Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on origin, type, application, end-user and end-user industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives market with company profiles of key players such as:

Bostik

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

GitAce

Guangdong Rurga New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nordson Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

TSRC

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Origin:

Synthetic

Natural

By Type:

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA)

Amorphous Poly-alpha-olefin (APAO)

Polyurethane

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS)

Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS)

Styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS)

Others

By Applications:

Construction Adhesive

Positioning Adhesive

Frontal tape Adhesive

Elastic Adhesive

Side tape Adhesive

Core Adhesive

Others

By End-User:

Feminine Care

Adult Care

Specialty Care

Baby & Infant Care

Others

By Industry:

Personal Care

Packaging

Medical & Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By Origin

Chapter 6 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By Industry

Chapter 10 Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Industry

