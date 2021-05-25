Global Mice Model Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Mice Model Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, specialty and services. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Mice Model market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Crescendo Biologics Limited
- Deltagen, Inc.
- genOway S.A.
- Harbour Antibodies BV
- Harlan Laboratories, Inc.
- ImmunoGenes AG
- SAGE Labs
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
- TransGenic, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Transgenic Mice Model
- Hybrid/Congenic Mice Model
- Knockout Mice Model
- Carcinogen-induced and Spontaneous Mice Model
- Outbred Mice Model
- Inbred Mice Model
- Transplantation Mice Model
- Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice Model
By Specialty:
- Immunology
- Central Nervous System (CNS)
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Metabolism & Regulation
By Services:
- Breeding and Rederivation Services
- Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery Services
- Quarantine Services
- Genetic Testing Services
- Model In-licensing Services
- In vivo and In vitro Pharmacology Services
- Genetically Engineered Model Services
- Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Mice Model Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Mice Model Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Mice Model Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Mice Model Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Mice Model Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Mice Model Market Analysis By Specialty
Chapter 7 Mice Model Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 8 Mice Model Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Mice Model Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Mice Model Industry
