Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on raw material, product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
- Cytec Solvay Group
- DowAksa
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hyosung Corporation
- Kringlan Composites AG
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- SGL Group
- Teijin Limited
- TenCate NV
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Zoltek Companies, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Raw Material:
- PAN-based
- Pitch-based
By Product:
- Thermosetting CFRP
- Thermoplastic CFRP
By Applications:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Wind Turbines
- Sport Equipment
- Molding & Compounding
- Construction
- Pressure Vessels
- Other
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis By Raw Material
Chapter 6 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Industry
