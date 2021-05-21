Global Antifoaming Agent Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Antifoaming Agent market with company profiles of key players such as:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

BASF

DOW Corning Corporation

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries

Kemira OYJ

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Water-Based Antifoaming Agent

Oil-Based Antifoaming Agent

Silicone–Based Antifoaming Agent

Other Antifoaming Agents (Eo-/Po-Based)

By Applications:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Antifoaming Agent Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Antifoaming Agent Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Antifoaming Agent Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Antifoaming Agent Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Antifoaming Agent Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Antifoaming Agent Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Antifoaming Agent Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Antifoaming Agent Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Antifoaming Agent Industry

