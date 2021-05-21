Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Expanded Polystyrene market with company profiles of key players such as:

ACH Foam Technologies

BASF SE

Eastchem A.S.

Flint Hills Resources

Formosa Plastics Group

Ineos Styrenics

Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangyin Sunping New Material Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Loyal Group

Ming Dih Group Corp

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Owens Corning

Plasti-Fab

Polimeri Europa

Polioles SA de CV

SABIC

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Applications:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Geo-foams

Flotation Billets

Automotive

Safety Devices

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Expanded Polystyrene Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Expanded Polystyrene Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Expanded Polystyrene Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Expanded Polystyrene Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Expanded Polystyrene Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Expanded Polystyrene Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Expanded Polystyrene Industry

