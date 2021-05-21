Global Lager Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and distribution channel. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Lager market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Carlsberg
- Heineken
- SABMiller
- Asahi Group
- Beck’s Brewery
- Birra Menabrea
- Bitburger Braugruppe
- Budweiser Budvar Brewery
- Cesu Alus
- Chinese Resource Enterprise
- D.G. Yuengling and Son
- Diageo
- Forst
- Grupo Modelo
- Kirin Holdings
- Others
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Standard Lager
- Premium Lager
By Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- On-Trade
- Specialist Retailers
- Convenience Stores
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Lager Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Lager Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Lager Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Lager Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Lager Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Lager Market Analysis By Distribution Channel
Chapter 7 Lager Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Lager Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Lager Industry
