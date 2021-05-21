Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on vehicle type, material and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Electric Vehicle Plastics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos Capital Limited

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastic Omnium Varroc Pvt. Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

The DOW Chemical Company

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC )

Polyamide

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

Other Engineering Resins

Others

By Applications:

Interior

Exterior

Lighting & Electric Wiring

Under the Hood

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Electric Vehicle Plastics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 7 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Electric Vehicle Plastics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Electric Vehicle Plastics Industry

