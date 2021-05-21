Global Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on resin type, application and fiber type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Long Fiber Thermoplastic market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc.
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- Plasticomp Inc.
- Polyone
- Quadrant AG
- RTP Company, Inc.
- Solvay SA
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Resin Type:
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Others
By Applications:
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Sporting Goods
- Consumer Goods
- Others (Marine & Aerospace)
By Fiber Type:
- Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic
- Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis By Resin Type
Chapter 6 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis By Fiber Type
Chapter 8 Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Long Fiber Thermoplastic Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Long Fiber Thermoplastic Industry
