Global Plasterboard Market Research Report 2021-2026

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

BGC Plasterboard

Boral Limited

Chiyoda UTE Co. Ltd.

Etex Group

Gyprock

Knauf Insulation

Lafarge

National Gypsum Company Properties LLC

PT Siam-Indo Gypsum Industry

Saint-Gobain S.A

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Form:

Tapered-edge plasterboard

Square-edged plasterboard

By Product Type:

Fire-resistant

Moisture-resistant

Sound insulation

Thermal

Specialist

Impact-resistance

Standard plasterboards

By Applications:

Residential construction

Non-residential construction

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Plasterboard Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Plasterboard Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plasterboard Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Plasterboard Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 6 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 7 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Plasterboard Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Plasterboard Industry

