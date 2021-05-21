Global Plasterboard Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on form, product type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Plasterboard market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.
- BGC Plasterboard
- Boral Limited
- Chiyoda UTE Co. Ltd.
- Etex Group
- Gyprock
- Knauf Insulation
- Lafarge
- National Gypsum Company Properties LLC
- PT Siam-Indo Gypsum Industry
- Saint-Gobain S.A
- Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Form:
- Tapered-edge plasterboard
- Square-edged plasterboard
By Product Type:
- Fire-resistant
- Moisture-resistant
- Sound insulation
- Thermal
- Specialist
- Impact-resistance
- Standard plasterboards
By Applications:
- Residential construction
- Non-residential construction
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Plasterboard Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Plasterboard Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Plasterboard Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Plasterboard Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Form
Chapter 6 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 7 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Plasterboard Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Plasterboard Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Plasterboard Industry
