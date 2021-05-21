Global Connected Enterprise Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Connected Enterprise market with company profiles of key players such as:

Accelerite

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. (Thingworx)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Platform:

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

By Solution:

Real-Time Collaboration

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Management

Mobile Workforce Management

Customer Experience Management

Asset Performance Management

By Service:

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Enterprises

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Connected Enterprise Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Connected Enterprise Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Connected Enterprise Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Connected Enterprise Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Platform

Chapter 6 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 7 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 8 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Connected Enterprise Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Connected Enterprise Industry

