Global Connected Enterprise Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Connected Enterprise market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Accelerite
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- General Electric
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. (Thingworx)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Platform:
- Device Management
- Connectivity Management
- Application Enablement
By Solution:
- Real-Time Collaboration
- Enterprise Infrastructure Management
- Streaming Analytics
- Security Solution
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring System
- Network Management
- Mobile Workforce Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Asset Performance Management
By Service:
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Deployment Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Telecommunication and IT
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Enterprises
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Connected Enterprise Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Connected Enterprise Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Connected Enterprise Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Connected Enterprise Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Platform
Chapter 6 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 7 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 8 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 9 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Connected Enterprise Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Connected Enterprise Industry
