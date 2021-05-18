Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, deployment, device and verticals. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Deployment – Cloud-Based Mobility

By Verticals – Retail Sector

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market with company profiles of key players such as:

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

Blackberry Ltd.

Cap Gemini S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component

Software Mobile Device Management Mobile Application Management Mobile Data Management Mobile Email Management Mobile Telecom Expense Management

Security Device Security Email Security Application Security Mobile Content Security Network Security Identity Access Management (IAM) Multi User Management

Service Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Device

Smartphone

Laptop

Tablets/Phablets

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Automobile

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis By Deployment

Chapter 7 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis By Device

Chapter 8 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Industry

