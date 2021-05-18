Global Chiral Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Technology – Traditional Separation Method

By Application – Pharmaceuticals

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Chiral Chemicals market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Johnson Matthey plc

PerkinElmer Inc.

Rhodia Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals Inc.

W. R. Grace & Co.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method Asymmetric Synthesis Method Asymmetric Catalysis Method

Biological Separation Method

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavors/Fragrances

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Chiral Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Chiral Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chiral Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Chiral Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Chiral Chemicals Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Chiral Chemicals Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Chiral Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Chiral Chemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Chiral Chemicals Industry

