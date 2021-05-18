Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

DS Smith PLC

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

SSW Pearlfoam GmbH

The Woodbridge Group

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Form:

Fabricated EPP

Molded EPP

Others

By Raw Material:

Synthetic Polypropylene

Bio-based Polypropylene

By Applications:

Automotive

Dunnage

Furniture

Food Packaging

HVAC

Sports & Leisure

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 6 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 7 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Industry

