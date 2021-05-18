Global Neurodiagnostics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Neurodiagnostics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Agilent Technologies

Alpha Omega Ltd.

Bruker

Doric Lenses, Inc.

Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Guerbet

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Mightex Systems

NeuroNexus Technologies

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Plexon, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Neuroimaging Technologies Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Nuclear Medicine Imaging (PET, SPECT) Near infrared spectroscopic imaging (NIRS) Electroencephalography (EEG) Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Voxel-based morphometry (VBM)

In Vitro Diagnostics

Neuroinformatics

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Neurodiagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Neurodiagnostics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Neurodiagnostics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Neurodiagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Neurodiagnostics Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Neurodiagnostics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Neurodiagnostics Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Neurodiagnostics Industry

