Global Drug Screening Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Drug Screening Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and service, sample type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Drug Screening market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA
- Alere, Inc.
- Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- MPD, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics
- Shimadzu, Corp.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product and Service:
- Equipment
- Immunoassay Analyzers
- Chromatography Instruments
- Breath Analyzers
- Fuel Cell Breathalyzers
- Semiconductor Breathalyzers
- Other Devices
- Rapid Testing Devices
- Urine Testing Devices
- Drug Test Cups
- Dip Cards
- Cassettes
- Oral Fluid Testing Devices
- Urine Testing Devices
- Consumables
- Assay kits
- Sample Collection Cups
- Calibrators and Controls
- Others
- Laboratory Services
By Sample Type:
- Urine
- Breath
- Oral Fluid
- Blood
- Others (Hair and Sweat)
By End User:
- Workplaces And Schools
- Law Enforcement Agencies And Criminal Justice Systems
- Personal Users
- Drug Treatment Centers
- Pain Management Centers
- Hospitals
- Drug Testing Laboratories
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Drug Screening Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Drug Screening Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Drug Screening Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Drug Screening Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Product and Service
Chapter 6 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Sample Type
Chapter 7 Drug Screening Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 8 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Drug Screening Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Drug Screening Industry
