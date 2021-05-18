Global Drug Screening Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Drug Screening Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and service, sample type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Drug Screening market with company profiles of key players such as:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Alere, Inc.

Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America

MPD, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Shimadzu, Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product and Service:

Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Test Cups Dip Cards Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Assay kits Sample Collection Cups Calibrators and Controls Others

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type:

Urine

Breath

Oral Fluid

Blood

Others (Hair and Sweat)

By End User:

Workplaces And Schools

Law Enforcement Agencies And Criminal Justice Systems

Personal Users

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Hospitals

Drug Testing Laboratories

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Drug Screening Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Drug Screening Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Drug Screening Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Drug Screening Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Product and Service

Chapter 6 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Sample Type

Chapter 7 Drug Screening Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Drug Screening Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Drug Screening Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Drug Screening Industry

