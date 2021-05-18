Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology, workflow, application and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Technology – Targeted Sequencing And Resequencing

By Application – HLA Testing

By End –Use – Academic Research

By Geography – North America

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Next Generation Sequencing market with company profiles of key players such as:

454 Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Biomatters Ltd.

DNASTAR Inc.

GATC Biotech Ag

Genomatix Software GmbH

Illumina Incorporated

Knome Inc.

Life CLC Bio

Life Technologies Corp.

Macrogen Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience, Inc.

Partek, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing And Resequencing

By Workflow:

NGS Pre-Sequencing

NGS Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis NGS Primary Data Analysis NGS Secondary Data Analysis NGS Tertiary Data Analysis



By Applications:

HLA Testing

Prenatal Testing

Oncology

Idiopathic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

By End Use:

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other users

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Next Generation Sequencing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Next Generation Sequencing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Next Generation Sequencing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis By Workflow

Chapter 7 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis By End Use

Chapter 8 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Next Generation Sequencing Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Next Generation Sequencing Industry

