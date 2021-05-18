Global Edge Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, type, deployment model, business application and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Component – Solution
- By Product – Predictive Analytics
- By Deployment Model – On-Premises
- By Vertical – Healthcare And Life Sciences
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Edge Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- AGT International Inc.
- Analytic Edge
- Apigee Corporation
- CGI Group Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- FogHorn Systems
- Oracle Corporation
- Predixion Software
- PrismTech Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Component:
- Solution
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Product:
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Diagnostic Analytics
By Deployment Model:
- On-Premises
- On-Cloud
By Application:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Operations
- Finance
- Human Resources
By Vertical:
- Healthcare And Life Sciences
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail And Consumer Goods
- IT And Telecommunication
- Transportation And Logistics
- Media And Entertainment
- Energy And Utility
- Government And Defense
- Travel And Hospitality
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Edge Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Edge Analytics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Edge Analytics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Edge Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 6 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 7 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 8 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 9 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 10 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Edge Analytics Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Edge Analytics Industry
