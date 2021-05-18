Global Edge Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, type, deployment model, business application and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Component – Solution

By Product – Predictive Analytics

By Deployment Model – On-Premises

By Vertical – Healthcare And Life Sciences

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Edge Analytics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/12143-edge-analytics-market-report

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Edge Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:

AGT International Inc.

Analytic Edge

Apigee Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FogHorn Systems

Oracle Corporation

Predixion Software

PrismTech Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Solution

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Product:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Cloud

By Application:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

By Vertical:

Healthcare And Life Sciences

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail And Consumer Goods

IT And Telecommunication

Transportation And Logistics

Media And Entertainment

Energy And Utility

Government And Defense

Travel And Hospitality

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Download Free Sample Report of Global Edge Analytics Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-12143

The Global Edge Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Edge Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Edge Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Edge Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 7 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 10 Edge Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Edge Analytics Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Edge Analytics Industry

Purchase the complete Global Edge Analytics Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-12143

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Streaming Analytics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Embedded Analytics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/23/edge-analytics-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/