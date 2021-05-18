Global Education ERP Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, deployment type and user type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Education ERP market with company profiles of key players such as:

Blackbaud, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Ellucian

Epicor Software Corporation

Foradian Technologies

Infor

Jenzabar, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Unit4 Software

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Solution Student Information System (Sis) HR/Payroll Financial Management Placement Management Transport Management Enrolment & Admission Others

Service Implementation Consulting Training & Support Portal Service



By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

By User Type:

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Education ERP Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Education ERP Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Education ERP Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Education ERP Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Education ERP Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Education ERP Market Analysis By Deployment Type

Chapter 7 Education ERP Market Analysis By User Type

Chapter 8 Education ERP Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Education ERP Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Education ERP Industry

