Global Flame Retardant Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – ATH

By End-Use – Building & Construction

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Flame Retardant market with company profiles of key players such as:

Albemarle Corporation

ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.)

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Nabaltec AG

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel

Italmatch Chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Others (Zinc Sulfide, Zinc Oxide, Boron Compounds, Magnesium Hydroxide, and Nitrogen Containing Compounds)

By Applications:

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyester

Polyolefins

PVC

ABS

Polyamide

PS

PU

PET & PBT

By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Wires & Cables

Textiles

Others (Aerospace, Furniture, and Adhesives)

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Flame Retardant Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Flame Retardant Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Flame Retardant Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Flame Retardant Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Flame Retardant Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Flame Retardant Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Flame Retardant Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Flame Retardant Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Flame Retardant Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Flame Retardant Industry

