Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:
- By Type – Silver
- By Application – Plastic
- By End-Use – Healthcare
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Antimicrobial Additives market with company profiles of key players such as:
- BASF SE
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Clariant AG
- Microban International
- Sanitized AG
- Schulman, Inc.
- Polyone Corporation
- Biocote Limited
- Milliken Chemical
- King Plastic Corporation
- Steritouch Ltd.
- Life Material Technologies Limited
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Inorganic Antimicrobial additives
- Silver
- Copper
- Zinc
- Organic Antimicrobial additives
- Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA)
- 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT)
- Triclosan
- Others
By Applications:
- Plastic
- Paints & Coatings
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
By End-Use:
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others (Agriculture, Electronic Goods, Personal Care, And Industrial)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Antimicrobial Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Antimicrobial Additives Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Antimicrobial Additives Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Antimicrobial Additives Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 8 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Antimicrobial Additives Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Antimicrobial Additives Industry
