Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Silver

By Application – Plastic

By End-Use – Healthcare

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Antimicrobial Additives market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Microban International

Sanitized AG

Schulman, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Biocote Limited

Milliken Chemical

King Plastic Corporation

Steritouch Ltd.

Life Material Technologies Limited

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Inorganic Antimicrobial additives Silver Copper Zinc

Organic Antimicrobial additives Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA) 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT) Triclosan Others



By Applications:

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

By End-Use:

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Construction

Automotive

Others (Agriculture, Electronic Goods, Personal Care, And Industrial)

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Antimicrobial Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Antimicrobial Additives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Antimicrobial Additives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Antimicrobial Additives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Antimicrobial Additives Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Antimicrobial Additives Industry

