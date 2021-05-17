Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on test type and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Test Type – RIDT

By End-Use – Hospitals

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Influenza Diagnostics market with company profiles of key players such as:

3M Health Care

Alere

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche

SA Scientific Ltd.

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Test Type:

RIDT

RT-PCR

Cell Culture

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

POCT

Laboratories

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Influenza Diagnostics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Influenza Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis By Test Type

Chapter 6 Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Influenza Diagnostics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Influenza Diagnostics Industry

