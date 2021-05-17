Global 48V Electrical Architecture Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, application and end use application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 48V Electrical Architecture market with company profiles of key players such as:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon

Johnson Controls

Leoni AG

Robert Bosch

TE Connectivity

Valeo S.A.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Generators And Motors

Heaters And Additional Heating Systems

Air-Conditioning Compressors

Pumps

Windshield Defrosters

Fan Motors

Connecting Systems

DC/DC Converters

Inverters

Energy And Battery Management

Active Electronic Components

Passive Components

By Application:

Mild-Hybrids

Non-Hybrid

By End-Use Application:

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

Military Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global 48V Electrical Architecture Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 48V Electrical Architecture Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 48V Electrical Architecture Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 48V Electrical Architecture Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 48V Electrical Architecture Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 48V Electrical Architecture Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 48V Electrical Architecture Market Analysis By End-Use Application

Chapter 8 48V Electrical Architecture Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of 48V Electrical Architecture Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of 48V Electrical Architecture Industry

