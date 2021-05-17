Global Managed Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Managed Data Center

By End-User – Large Enterprise

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Managed Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Accenture PLC

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Computer Science Corp.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Nokia Networks

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Wipro Limited

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Managed Data Center Managed Hosting Managed Colocation Managed Storage

Managed Networking Managed Network Monitoring And Maintenance Managed Multiprotocol Label Switching (Mpls) And Virtual Private Networks (Vpns) Managed Ethernet Access Managed Wlan/Wwan Managed Router And Switch

Managed Mobility Managed Device And System Management Managed Application And Collaboration Management Content Management Support And Maintenance

Managed Infrastructure Managed Print Services Managed Desktop Managed Backup And Recovery Managed Inventory

Managed Communications Managed Unified Communications Managed Email Communications Managed VoIP Communications

Managed Information Managed Business Process Managed Operations Support System/Business Support System (Oss/Bss) Managed Database

Managed Security Threat Management Vulnerability Management Compliance Management Incident Management



By End-User:

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Managed Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Managed Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Managed Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Managed Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Managed Services Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Managed Services Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Managed Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Managed Services Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Managed Services Industry

