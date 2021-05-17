Global Chip Antenna Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Product Type – Dielectric Chip Antenna

By Application – Bluetooth /BLE

By End-User – Smart Home / Smart Grid

By Geography – Asia Pacific

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Chip Antenna market with company profiles of key players such as:

Antenova M2m

Fractus Antenna S.L.

Fractus S.A.

Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd.

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Linx Technologies

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Partron Co., Ltd.

Pulse Electronics

Taoglas

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Yageo Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type:

Dielectric Chip Antenna

LTCC

By Applications:

Wlan/Wifi

Bluetooth /BLE

Dual Band / Multi-Band

GPS / GNSS

By End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Smart Home / Smart Grid

Healthcare

Industrial & Retail

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Chip Antenna Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Chip Antenna Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chip Antenna Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Chip Antenna Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Chip Antenna Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Chip Antenna Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Chip Antenna Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 Chip Antenna Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Chip Antenna Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Chip Antenna Industry

