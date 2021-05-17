Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Monitoring System

By End User – Hospital

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment market with company profiles of key players such as:

BabyBloom Healthcare BV

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fanem Ltda.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Technology Transfer and Services Asia

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Novos Medical Systems

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Weyer GmbH

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Thermoregulation Devices Radiant Warmers Neonatal Incubators Neonatal Cooling Systems

Phototherapy Equipment LED Phototherapy Unit CFL Phototherapy Unit Phototherapy Eye Mask

Monitoring Systems Neonatal Ventilation Brain Monitoring Blood Gas Monitoring System

Hearing Screening

Vision Screening

By End User:

Hospitals

Pediatric & Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 7 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Industry

