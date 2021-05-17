Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on service type, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Service Type – Business Process Outsourcing Services
- By Application – Claims Management Services
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Payer Services market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Accenture PLC
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)
- Dell, Inc.
- Exlservice Holdings, Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard
- Hinduja Global Solutions Limited
- Wipro Limited
- Xerox Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Service Type:
- Business Process Outsourcing Services
- Information Technology Outsourcing Services
- Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services
By Applications:
- Claims Management Services
- Claims Adjudication Services
- Claims Settlement
- Information Management Services
- Claims Repricing
- Claims Investigation Services
- Claims Indexing Services
- Litigation Management
- Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations
- Member Management Services
- Provider Management Services
- Billing and Accounts Management Services
- Analytics and Fraud Management Services
- Hr Services
By End-User:
- Private Payers
- Public Payers
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Healthcare Payer Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Healthcare Payer Services Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Healthcare Payer Services Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Healthcare Payer Services Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Service Type
Chapter 6 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Healthcare Payer Services Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Healthcare Payer Services Industry
