Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on service type, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Service Type – Business Process Outsourcing Services

By Application – Claims Management Services

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Payer Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Accenture PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)

Dell, Inc.

Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Wipro Limited

Xerox Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Service Type:

Business Process Outsourcing Services

Information Technology Outsourcing Services

Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

By Applications:

Claims Management Services Claims Adjudication Services Claims Settlement Information Management Services Claims Repricing Claims Investigation Services Claims Indexing Services Litigation Management

Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics and Fraud Management Services

Hr Services

By End-User:

Private Payers

Public Payers

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Healthcare Payer Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Healthcare Payer Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Healthcare Payer Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Healthcare Payer Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Service Type

Chapter 6 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 Healthcare Payer Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Healthcare Payer Services Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Healthcare Payer Services Industry

