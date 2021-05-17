Global Stevia Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on extract type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Extract Type – Powder

By Application – Beverages

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Stevia market with company profiles of key players such as:

NestlÃ© S.A.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Evolva Holding S.A.

PureCircle Ltd.

Stevia Corp.

Ingredion Inc.

GLG Life Tech Corp

Tate & Lyle Plc

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Extract Type:

Liquid Clear Liquid Extract Dark Liquid Extract

Powder Stevia Blends, Sweet Glycosides (40-50%) Sweet Glycosides (80-95%)

Leaf Extract

By Applications:

Dairy Food Products Ice Cream Flavoured Milk Yogurt

Bakery Products Bread & Roll Biscuit Cakes Others

Dietary Supplements

Confectionery

Table Top Sweeteners

Beverages Energy Drinks Soft Drinks Hot Drinks Flavoured Drinks Naturally Sweetened Water

Packaged Food Products Jam Sauce Chilled Food Frozen Food Nutritional Products Pickle

Snacks Potato Chips Processes Snacks Other Savoury Snacks

Others Organic Food Personal Care Products



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Stevia Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Stevia Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Stevia Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Stevia Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Stevia Market Analysis By Extract Type

Chapter 6 Stevia Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Stevia Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Stevia Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Stevia Industry

