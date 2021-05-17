Global Automotive Wipers Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on arm type, blade type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Arm Type – Synchronized Radial Arm

By Application – Windshield Wipers

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Wipers market with company profiles of key players such as:

Robert Bosch Pty Ltd

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

TEX Automotive Ltd

Pilot Automotive

B. Hepworth and Company Limited

TRICO

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited

RONA Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Arm Type:

Synchronized Radial Arm

Pantograph Arm

By Blade Type:

Traditional Bracket Blades

Low-Profile Beam Blades

Hybrid Blades

By Applications:

Windshield Wipers

Rear Wipers

Headlight Wipers

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Automotive Wipers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Wipers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Wipers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Wipers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Wipers Market Analysis By Arm Type

Chapter 6 Automotive Wipers Market Analysis By Blade Type

Chapter 7 Automotive Wipers Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Automotive Wipers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Wipers Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Automotive Wipers Industry

