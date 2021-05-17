Global Hand Dryers Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Jet Air

By Operation – Fully Automatic

By End-Use – Hotel and Restaurants

By Geography – Europe

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Hand Dryers market with company profiles of key players such as:

American Dryer, Inc.

Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Bradley Corporation

Dyson Ltd.

Electrostar GmbH

Excel Dryer, Inc.

Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Saniflow Corporation

SPL Limited

Taishan Jie Da Electrical Industries

TOTO Ltd.

World Dryer Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Hot Air

Jet Air

By Operation:

Manual On – Automatic Off

Fully Automatic

By Technique:

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

By End-Use Industries:

Airports

Educational Institute

Hospitals

Hotels and Restaurants

Office buildings

Railway stations

Shopping and Commercial Complex, and Multiplexes

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Hand Dryers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Hand Dryers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Hand Dryers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Hand Dryers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Operation

Chapter 7 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Technique

Chapter 8 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By End-Use Industries

Chapter 9 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Hand Dryers Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Hand Dryers Industry

