Global Hand Dryers Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product – Jet Air
- By Operation – Fully Automatic
- By End-Use – Hotel and Restaurants
- By Geography – Europe
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Hand Dryers market with company profiles of key players such as:
- American Dryer, Inc.
- Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd.
- Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.
- Bradley Corporation
- Dyson Ltd.
- Electrostar GmbH
- Excel Dryer, Inc.
- Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Saniflow Corporation
- SPL Limited
- Taishan Jie Da Electrical Industries
- TOTO Ltd.
- World Dryer Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Hot Air
- Jet Air
By Operation:
- Manual On – Automatic Off
- Fully Automatic
By Technique:
- Surface Mounted
- Wall Mounted
By End-Use Industries:
- Airports
- Educational Institute
- Hospitals
- Hotels and Restaurants
- Office buildings
- Railway stations
- Shopping and Commercial Complex, and Multiplexes
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Hand Dryers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Hand Dryers Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Hand Dryers Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Hand Dryers Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Operation
Chapter 7 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Technique
Chapter 8 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By End-Use Industries
Chapter 9 Hand Dryers Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Hand Dryers Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Hand Dryers Industry
