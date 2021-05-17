Global HVDC Converter Station Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global HVDC Converter Station market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ABB Ltd.
- American Superconductor
- BHEL
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- NR Electric Co., Ltd.
- Prysmian Group
- Siemens A.G.
- Toshiba Corporation.
- TransGrid Solutions Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Monopolar
- Bi-Polar
- Back-To-Back
- Multi-Terminal
By Technology:
- Commutated Converters (LCC)
- Voltage Source Converters (VSC)
By Applications:
- Powering Island And Remote Loads
- Underground Power Links
- Connecting Wind Forms
- Interconnecting Networks
- Bulk Power Transmissions
- Grid Access For Offshore Applications
- Long Distance Transmission Via Cables
- Oil & Gas Platforms
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global HVDC Converter Station Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 HVDC Converter Station Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 HVDC Converter Station Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 HVDC Converter Station Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 7 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of HVDC Converter Station Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of HVDC Converter Station Industry
