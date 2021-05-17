Global HVDC Converter Station Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global HVDC Converter Station market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB Ltd.

American Superconductor

BHEL

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nexans SA

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Siemens A.G.

Toshiba Corporation.

TransGrid Solutions Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Monopolar

Bi-Polar

Back-To-Back

Multi-Terminal

By Technology:

Commutated Converters (LCC)

Voltage Source Converters (VSC)

By Applications:

Powering Island And Remote Loads

Underground Power Links

Connecting Wind Forms

Interconnecting Networks

Bulk Power Transmissions

Grid Access For Offshore Applications

Long Distance Transmission Via Cables

Oil & Gas Platforms

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 1 HVDC Converter Station Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 HVDC Converter Station Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 HVDC Converter Station Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of HVDC Converter Station Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of HVDC Converter Station Industry

