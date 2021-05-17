Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product Type – Biopesticides
- By Application – Manufacturers
- By Geography – Europe
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Agricultural Biologicals Testing market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Anadiag Group
- Apal Agricultural Laboratory
- Bionema Limited
- Biotecnologie BT
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- I2L Research
- Laus GmbH
- RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd
- SGS SA
- Staphyt S.A.
- Syntech Research
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product Type:
- Biopesticides
- Biofertilizers
- Biostimulants
By Applications:
- Field Support
- Analytical
- Regulatory
By End-User:
- Biological Product Manufacturers
- Government Agencies
- Others (Plant Breeders And Outsourced CROs)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
