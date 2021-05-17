Global Automotive Transmission Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on transmission type, vehicle type, fuel type and number of forward gears. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Vehicle Type – Passenger Cars

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Transmission market with company profiles of key players such as:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Allison Transmission Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Getrag

GKN PLC

Jatco Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Transmission Type:

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

Continously Variable Transmission

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

By Number Of Forward Gears:

Less Than 5

5 – 6

7 – 8

9 – 10

Above 10

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Automotive Transmission Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Transmission Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Transmission Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Transmission Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Transmission Type

Chapter 6 Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 7 Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Fuel Type

Chapter 8 Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Number Of Forward Gears

Chapter 9 Automotive Transmission Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Transmission Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Automotive Transmission Industry

