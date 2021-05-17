Global Mobile Robotics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on navigation and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Navigation – Unmanned Ground Vehicles

By Application – Logistics and Warehousing

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Mobile Robotics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Adept Technology, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Bluefin Robotics Corporation

ECA Group

Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

Google, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Irobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The LEGO Group

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Navigation:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

By Applications:

Logistics and Warehousing

Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Domestic

Field Applications

Entertainment

Others Automotive Assembly Inspection



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Mobile Robotics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mobile Robotics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mobile Robotics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mobile Robotics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mobile Robotics Market Analysis By Navigation

Chapter 6 Mobile Robotics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Mobile Robotics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Mobile Robotics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Mobile Robotics Industry

