Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on regulatory, service type, equipment type, service contract, service provider and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Service Type – Repair and Maintenance Services

By End-User – Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Laboratory Equipment Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Hettich Instruments

LP

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Merck Millipore

Mindray Medical International Limited

Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Regulatory:

Regulatory Bodies

Osha Standards of Preventive Maintenance

By Service Type:

Repair and Maintenance Services

Calibration Services

Validation Services

Other Services

By Equipment Type:

Analytical Equipment

General Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Support Equipment

By Service Contract:

Standardized Service Contracts

Customized Service Contracts

By Service Provider:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Third-Party Service Providers

Other Service Provider

By End-User:

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Laboratory Equipment Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Regulatory

Chapter 6 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Type

Chapter 7 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Equipment Type

Chapter 8 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Contract

Chapter 9 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Provider

Chapter 10 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 11 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Laboratory Equipment Services Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Laboratory Equipment Services Industry

