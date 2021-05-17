Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on regulatory, service type, equipment type, service contract, service provider and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Service Type – Repair and Maintenance Services
- By End-User – Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Laboratory Equipment Services market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Agilent Technologies
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- Hettich Instruments
- LP
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- Merck Millipore
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Pace Analytical Services, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Regulatory:
- Regulatory Bodies
- Osha Standards of Preventive Maintenance
By Service Type:
- Repair and Maintenance Services
- Calibration Services
- Validation Services
- Other Services
By Equipment Type:
- Analytical Equipment
- General Equipment
- Specialty Equipment
- Support Equipment
By Service Contract:
- Standardized Service Contracts
- Customized Service Contracts
By Service Provider:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Third-Party Service Providers
- Other Service Provider
By End-User:
- Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutions
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Laboratory Equipment Services Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Regulatory
Chapter 6 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Type
Chapter 7 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Equipment Type
Chapter 8 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Contract
Chapter 9 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Service Provider
Chapter 10 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 11 Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Laboratory Equipment Services Companies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Laboratory Equipment Services Industry
