Global DC Drives Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on voltage, power rating and end-use industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global DC Drives market with company profiles of key players such as:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Crompton Greaves Limited

Toshiba International Corporation Ltd.

Danfoss Group

Parker Hannifin Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

American Electric Technologies Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Power Rating:

Low Power Drives

Medium Power Drives

High Power Drives

By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other Industries

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global DC Drives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 DC Drives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 DC Drives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 DC Drives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 DC Drives Market Analysis By Voltage

Chapter 6 DC Drives Market Analysis By Power Rating

Chapter 7 DC Drives Market Analysis By End-Use Industry

Chapter 8 DC Drives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of DC Drives Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of DC Drives Industry

