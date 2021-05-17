Global Fleet Management Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on deployment type, solution, connectivity technology, service and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Solution – Operation Management

By Vertical – Manufacturing

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Fleet Management market with company profiles of key players such as:

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fleetmatics Group PLC

I.D. Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Telogis

Trimble Navigation Limited

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Workwave LLC

Zonar Systems

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

By Solution:

Operation Management Routing and Navigation Supply Chain Optimization Mobile Workforce Management Analytics

Asset Management Vehicle Tracking and Fuel Management Sensor Monitoring Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing Vehicle Security

Driver Management Driver Information System Drive Time Analysis Insurance Risk Management



By Connectivity Technology:

Satellite Gnss

Cellular System

By Service:

Professional Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Managed Services

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Construction

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Fleet Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fleet Management Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fleet Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fleet Management Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Deployment Type

Chapter 6 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 7 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Connectivity Technology

Chapter 8 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 9 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 10 Fleet Management Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Fleet Management Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Fleet Management Industry

