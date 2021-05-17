Global Software-Defined Security Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, enforcement point, solution, service, deployment mode and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Enforcement Point – Network Security Gateways

By Solution – Control Automation and Orchestration Solution

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corporation

VMware, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Enforcement Point:

Application and Mobile Device Security

Virtual Machines (VMs)/Server/Storage Security

Network Security Gateways

Others (Cloud, Database, and Web)

By Solution:

Security Software

Control Automation and Orchestration Solution

Security Compliance and Policy Management

Performance Management and Reporting

By Service:

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Integration and Testing

Consulting

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On Premise

By End User:

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Software-Defined Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Software-Defined Security Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Software-Defined Security Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Software-Defined Security Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Enforcement Point

Chapter 7 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 8 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 9 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Deployment Mode

Chapter 10 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 11 Software-Defined Security Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Software-Defined Security Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Software-Defined Security Industry

