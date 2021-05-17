Global IoT Telecom Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on connectivity technology, network management solution, service type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Service Type – M2M Billing Management

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global IoT Telecom Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Aeris

AT&T, Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Sprint Corporation

Swisscom AG

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Connectivity Technology:

Cellular Technologies

LPWAN

NB-IoT

RF-Based

By Network Management Solution:

Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Network Traffic Management

Network Security Management

By Service Type:

Business Consulting Services

Device and Application Management Services

Installation and Integration Services

IoT Billing and Subscription Management

M2M Billing Management

By Applications:

Smart Building and Home Automation

Capillary Networks Management

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Vehicle Telematics

Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management

Energy and Utilities

Smart Healthcare

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global IoT Telecom Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 IoT Telecom Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 IoT Telecom Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 IoT Telecom Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 IoT Telecom Services Market Analysis By Connectivity Technology

Chapter 6 IoT Telecom Services Market Analysis By Network Management Solution

Chapter 7 IoT Telecom Services Market Analysis By Service Type

Chapter 8 IoT Telecom Services Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 IoT Telecom Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of IoT Telecom Services Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of IoT Telecom Services Industry

