Global Automotive Glass Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on glass type, vehicle type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Glass Type – Laminated
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Automotive Glass market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive System Group BV (SMRPBV)
- Webasto
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Glass Type:
- Tampered
- Laminated
- Others
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Truck
- Bus
By Applications:
- Windscreen
- Sidelite
- Backlite
- Side View & Rearview Mirror
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Automotive Glass Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Automotive Glass Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Automotive Glass Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Automotive Glass Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Automotive Glass Market Analysis By Glass Type
Chapter 6 Automotive Glass Market Analysis By Vehicle Type
Chapter 7 Automotive Glass Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Automotive Glass Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Glass Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Automotive Glass Industry
