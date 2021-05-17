Global Medical Tubing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on material type, structure and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Material Type – Polyvinyl chloride
- By Application – Catheters & Cannulas
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Medical Tubing market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Bluestar Silicones InteRNAtional (Elkem Group)
- DOW Coning Corporation
- Freudenberg Medicalâ€™ LLC
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Polyone Corp.
- Raumedic AG
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Tecknor Apex Co.
- Vention Medical Inc.
- W.L. Gore & Associatesâ€™ Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Material Type:
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyolefin
- Thermoplastics Elastomer & Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPE & TPU)
- Silicones
- Specialty Polymers (PEEK, Polyamide, Fluoropolymers, Polycarbonate)
By Structure:
- Single-Lumen
- Co-Extruded
- Multi-Lumen
- Tapered Or Bump Tubing
- Braided Tubing
By Applications:
- Bulk Disposable Tubing
- Dialysis Tubing
- Intravenous Tubing
- Catheters & Cannulas
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Iv Catheters
- Urinary Catheters
- Cannulas
- Drug Delivery Systems
- Special Applications
- Peristaltic Pump Tubing
- Gas Supply Tubing
- Smoke Evacuation Tubing
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Medical Tubing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Medical Tubing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Medical Tubing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Medical Tubing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Medical Tubing Market Analysis By Material Type
Chapter 6 Medical Tubing Market Analysis By Structure
Chapter 7 Medical Tubing Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Medical Tubing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Medical Tubing Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Medical Tubing Industry
