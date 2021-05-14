Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, solution, service, application and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Network Security

By Solution – Identity and Access Management

By Application – Manufacturing Process Management

By Vertical – Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market with company profiles of key players such as:

Arm Holdings PLC.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Gemalto NV

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Inside Secure

Intel Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Sophos Group PLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Solution:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Threat Intelligence

Encryption

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Data Loss Protection (DLP)

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection

Network Forensics

Device Management

Others

By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Applications:

Wearables

Building and Home Automation

Supply Chain Management

Patient Information Management

Energy and Utilities Management

Customer Information Security

Asset Optimization

Manufacturing Process Management

Communication Technology Management

Telematics

Others

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 7 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 8 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry

