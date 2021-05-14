Global IT Operations Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on deployment type, organization size, technology, application and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Application – Real-Time Log Analytics
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global IT Operations Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Evolven Software Inc. (Evolven)
- Extrahop Networks
- Hewlett-Packard (HP)
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation (Oracle)
- Prelert
- SAP SE
- Splunk Inc.
- Vmware
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- On-Demand
By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small And Medium Enterprises (SME)
By Technology:
- Visual Analytics
- Machine-Based Learning
- Predictive Analytics
- User-Behavior Analytics
- Root-Cause Analytics
By Applications:
- Real-Time Log Analytics
- Application Performance Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Network And Security Management
- Others
By Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare And Life Sciences
- Retail And Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Travel And Hospitality
- IT And Telecommunication
- Media And Entertainment
- Government
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global IT Operations Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 IT Operations Analytics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 IT Operations Analytics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 IT Operations Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Type
Chapter 6 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Organization Size
Chapter 7 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 8 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 9 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 10 IT Operations Analytics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of IT Operations Analytics Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of IT Operations Analytics Industry
