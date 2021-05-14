Global Plasticizers Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ineos Group

LG Chem Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

UPC Group

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type:

Phthalates Dioctyl Phthalate (Dop)/ Diethylhexyl Phthalate (Dehp) Diisononyl Phthalate (Dinp) Diisodecyl Phthalate (Didp) Di(2-Propylheptyl) Phthalate (Dphp) Butyl Benzyl Phthalate (Bbp) Others

Non-Phthalates Adipates Esters Trimellitates Epoxy Bio-Based Plasticizers Dioctyl Terephthalate (Dotp) Others



By Applications:

Flooring & Wall

Film & Sheet Coverings

Wires & Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others (Medical, Sports, & Adhesive & Sealants etc.)

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Plasticizers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Plasticizers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plasticizers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Plasticizers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Plasticizers Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Plasticizers Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Plasticizers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Plasticizers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Plasticizers Industry

