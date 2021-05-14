Global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Application – Natural Gas Dehydration

By Geography – Asia Pacific

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Clariant

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics

Huntsman Corporation

India Glycols

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indorama Venture

INEOS Group Limited

Lotte Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Applications:

Natural Gas Dehydration

Solvents

Plasticizers

Polyurethanes

Humectants

Polyester Resins

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Industry

