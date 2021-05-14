Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Polyurethane

By Geography – Asia Pacific

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Hot Melt Adhesives market with company profiles of key players such as:

American Chemical Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Bostik Inc.

Costchem SRL

DOW Corning Corporation

Dynea Oy

Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd.

H. B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Jowat AG

Sika AG

The 3M Company

Toyobo Co. Ltd

Wisdom Adhesives

Worthen Industries, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Polyamide

EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate)

SBC (Styrenic Block Copolymers)

PU (Polyurethane)

APAO (Amorphous Poly-Alpha olefin)

POE (Polyolefin Elastomers)

Others

By Applications:

Packaging

Non-Woven/Disposables

Pressure-Sensitive Applications

Construction & Furniture

Bookbinding

Automotive

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Hot Melt Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Hot Melt Adhesives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Hot Melt Adhesives Industry

