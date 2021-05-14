Global Solvents Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Product Type – Alcohol based solvents

By Application – Paints & Coatings

By Geography – Asia Pacific

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Solvents market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

British Petroleum

Celanese Corporation

Dow Oxygenated Solvents

DuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd

Sasol Solvents

Shell Chemicals

Solvay Chemicals

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type:

Alcohol Based Solvents

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Ketone Based Solvents

Ester Solvents

Chlorinated Solvents

Other Solvents (Including Bio-Solvents & Glycols )

By Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Adhesives

Other (Including Cleaning, De-Icing, etc.)

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Solvents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Solvents Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Solvents Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Solvents Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Solvents Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Solvents Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Solvents Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Solvents Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Solvents Industry

