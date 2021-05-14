Global Solvents Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product Type – Alcohol based solvents
- By Application – Paints & Coatings
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Solvents market with company profiles of key players such as:
- BASF SE
- British Petroleum
- Celanese Corporation
- Dow Oxygenated Solvents
- DuPont
- ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd
- Sasol Solvents
- Shell Chemicals
- Solvay Chemicals
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product Type:
- Alcohol Based Solvents
- Hydrocarbon Solvents
- Ketone Based Solvents
- Ester Solvents
- Chlorinated Solvents
- Other Solvents (Including Bio-Solvents & Glycols )
By Applications:
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Ink
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Adhesives
- Other (Including Cleaning, De-Icing, etc.)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Solvents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Solvents Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Solvents Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Solvents Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Solvents Market Analysis By Product Type
Chapter 6 Solvents Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Solvents Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Solvents Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Solvents Industry
